PDL anti-CMV monoclonal antibody trials

- PDL has started a Phase II trial of its human monoclonal anti-CMV antibody MSL-109 in AIDS patients suffering from cytomegalovirus retinitis. The trial has been sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' AIDS Clinical Trials Group. Further to this, the company has also contracted a separate Phase II/III study of the drug to the Studies of the Ocular Complications of AIDS group at Johns Hopkins University. A date for this trial has not yet been set.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze