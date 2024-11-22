PDL anti-CMV monoclonal antibody trials

- PDL has started a Phase II trial of its human monoclonal anti-CMV antibody MSL-109 in AIDS patients suffering from cytomegalovirus retinitis. The trial has been sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' AIDS Clinical Trials Group. Further to this, the company has also contracted a separate Phase II/III study of the drug to the Studies of the Ocular Complications of AIDS group at Johns Hopkins University. A date for this trial has not yet been set.