Monday 10 November 2025

PDL's Human Anti-CMV Antibody In Phase II

24 September 1995

Protein Design Labs Inc has said that patients are now being enrolled in a Phase II clinical trial of MSL 109, its human anti-CMV antibody, to prevent cytomegalovirus infections in patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation. The study will be conducted at three medical centers in the USA, and is expected to enroll up to 168 patients.

Patients in the randomized, double-blind study will receive seven doses of either placebo, or 15mg or 60mg of MSL 109. The first dose will be administered one day prior to transplantation, and subsequent doses will be given every other week. The primary end-measure of efficacy will be a reduction in the number of patients with CMV infection, one of the most common and serious opportunistic infections in people with AIDS and in transplant patients, at day 180.

PDL has also pointed out that the drug is being evaluated in a Phase II trial in AIDS patients with CMV retinitis, a sight-threatening eye infection that is the most frequent manifestation of CMV disease in these patients. And a Phase II/III study in AIDS patients with CMV retinitis, sponsored by the Studies for the Ocular Complications of AIDS group, is pending.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze