PDL's Human Anti-CMV Antibody In Phase II

Protein Design Labs Inc has said that patients are now being enrolled in a Phase II clinical trial of MSL 109, its human anti-CMV antibody, to prevent cytomegalovirus infections in patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation. The study will be conducted at three medical centers in the USA, and is expected to enroll up to 168 patients.
Patients in the randomized, double-blind study will receive seven doses of either placebo, or 15mg or 60mg of MSL 109. The first dose will be administered one day prior to transplantation, and subsequent doses will be given every other week. The primary end-measure of efficacy will be a reduction in the number of patients with CMV infection, one of the most common and serious opportunistic infections in people with AIDS and in transplant patients, at day 180.
PDL has also pointed out that the drug is being evaluated in a Phase II trial in AIDS patients with CMV retinitis, a sight-threatening eye infection that is the most frequent manifestation of CMV disease in these patients. And a Phase II/III study in AIDS patients with CMV retinitis, sponsored by the Studies for the Ocular Complications of AIDS group, is pending.
