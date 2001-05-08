PDUFA II goals: "inappropriate, potentially dangerous and open to

Before the US Food and Drug Administration reauthorizes thePrescription Drug User Fee Act, which expires September 30, 2002, consumers and patients must have assurances that the FDA's primary mission is to protect and serve the American public, not improve the financial picture of the pharmaceutical industry, according to Abbey Meyers, president of the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

The FDA's success must not be measured by the speed of its work but rather by its completeness and scientific soundness, Ms Meyers told a House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing, held to discuss the effectiveness of the FDA Modernization Act, especially as it relates to reauthorizations of PDUFA and the pediatric exclusivity provision.

PDUFA's reauthorization must focus in part on stronger FDA authority to analyze adverse events and protect human subjects in research, said Ms Meyers. It must make post-marketing studies mandatory, with the FDA authorized to assess penalties when these are not done. Congress must fund the FDA adequately so it can perform important public health functions, such as adverse event monitoring or advertising and marketing enforcement, or institute user fees for all other areas of its public health responsibilities, she said.