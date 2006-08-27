Peakadilly closes financing at 14.5 million euros

Peakadilly NV, a Ghent, Belgium-based predictive protein biomarkers company, has announced the final close of its series A financing, raising a further 8.5 million euros ($10.6 million) and bringing the total raised to 14.5 million euros.
Investors in the second close of the financing were GIMV, Life Science Partners, which led the series A round, KBC Private Equity and Baekeland Fonds II, the venture capital fund of the Ghent University Association. LSP alongside Johnson & Johnson Development Corp was an investor in the 6.0 million-euro first close of this VIB start-up company in March 2006. Commenting on the funding Nick McCooke, chief executive, who joined Peakadilly in March 2006, said: "we are pleased to have secured this sizeable financing round. It underlines the significant commercial opportunity the company has through applying its unique protein biomarker discovery technology both to third party projects and to its own diagnostic product development. Our technology represents a significant advance over other approaches and this funding will support the next step in the company's development, as we move forward with the development of a new generation of molecular diagnostics."
