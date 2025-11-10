PEG-Tech Group Seeks Flotation In UK

PolyMASC Pharmaceuticals plc, a recently-formed UK-based biopharmaceutical company, is seeking to raise around L5 million ($7.8 million) via a public offer of some 25% of its total ordinary share capital; it is also looking for a quotation on London's Alternative Investment Market.

The company has said it intends to license products and processes to which it has rights (that have been developed by a team of scientists working within the London-based Royal Free Hospital Medical School Molecular Cell Pathology Unit) to the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics industries. The RFHMS will have a 26% share holding in the company after quotation and continue to provide facilities and assistance to the PolyMASC science team.

PolyMasc's science team says that with the RFHMS it has developed a much-improved PEG (polyethylene glycol)-coupling technique, solving problems which were limiting the use of PEGylation, which can now be applied to a much wider range of pharmaceutical compounds, including new-generation biologically-engineered pharmaceuticals based on proteins and peptides. Other technologies involve the use of PEG in combination with liposomes as a means of delivering drugs to specific sites of disease such as cancerous tumors, while other application areas are AIDS and diseases for which gene therapy is being developed.