Pegasys treatment of choice says manufacturer

The First European Consensus Conference on the the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients co-infected with HIV has declared that the treatment of choice for the condition is pegylated interferon combination therapy. Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) in combination with ribavirin, which is the only available therapeutic in this class, received approval last month from the European Commission (Marketletter February 10, 2005). The announcement has prompted its manufacturer, Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, to declare Pegasys the gold standard for treatment of patients co-infected with HIV and hepatitis C.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze