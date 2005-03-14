Pegasys treatment of choice says manufacturer

The First European Consensus Conference on the the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients co-infected with HIV has declared that the treatment of choice for the condition is pegylated interferon combination therapy. Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) in combination with ribavirin, which is the only available therapeutic in this class, received approval last month from the European Commission (Marketletter February 10, 2005). The announcement has prompted its manufacturer, Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, to declare Pegasys the gold standard for treatment of patients co-infected with HIV and hepatitis C.