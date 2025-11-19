Penederm Files For Antifungal Approval

New Drug Applications for Penederm's topical antifungal product KP363 have now been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration and Canada's Health Protection Branch. Both applications are seeking approval of the drug in the treatment of tinea pedis (athlete's foot).

Penederm says it intends to submit two additional NDAs in both the USA and Canada later on this year, seeking approval to market KP363 in two other types of skin fungal infections, tinea corporis and tinea cruris. According to company president Lloyd Malchow, the compound has generated sales of more than $50 million in Japan in only its second year after approval.

Earlier in the year the US Food and Drug Administration informed Penederm that the application for its lead retinoic acid-based acne product was not approvable. The company said that it would submit additional data to the agency.