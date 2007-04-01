Pennsylvania to force drug price transparency

The US state of Pennsylvania is debating proposed legislation that would force hospitals and pharmacies to publish their drug prices and hospital payments on-line in order to create more competitive pressure and provide residents who pay per use (the uninsured) with tools to shop around for deals.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council would be required to gather, from pharmacies, the retail prices of the 150 most popular branded and generic drugs. Similar measures would apply for hospitals in the state, according to the Pittsburg Post Gazette.