Pennsylvania University: monoclonal antibodies for breast cancer

- Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the USA have developed a species of monoclonal antibody that seems to bind to the protein product of the neu oncogene, associated with breast cancer, and significantly reduces the appearance of breast cancer in transgenic mice designed to develop the disease. Half the mice treated with the agent remained tumor-free for more than 90 weeks compared to untreated mice which developed tumors at 44 weeks. The researchers feel that the treatment may also work in women.