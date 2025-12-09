19 January 202622 January 2026
Hilton San Diego BayfrontCalifornia, USA
The Protein Science & Production Week is a long-running meeting that bridges biotherapeutic discovery and development, bringing the protein science community together for several days of focused learning and collaboration.
The program spans symposia and conference tracks covering protein expression and production platforms, higher-throughput innovation and automation, analytical characterization and preformulation strategies for novel modalities, antibody discovery and development, and emerging areas such as therapeutic peptides and miniproteins. The event combines expert-led sessions with posters, keynotes, roundtables, exhibits and structured networking.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Protein science and biologics R&D leaders in biotech and pharma
- Scientists and teams working in protein expression, purification, characterization and developability
- Antibody engineering, biologics discovery, and preformulation/formulation professionals
- Technology providers supporting protein science workflows
Scale
- Participants/attendees: 1,000
- Presentations: 200
- Posters: 100
- Exhibitors/vendors: 75
- Premier sponsors: Cytiva and Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Other listed sponsors include: evitria, GeneFrontier, GenScript, Nona Biosciences, Unchained Labs, WuXi Biologics, Formulatrix
What to expect
- Stay current across the protein science workflow: from expression platforms and production strategies to analytics and preformulation for new biologic modalities.
- Learn practical approaches from experienced practitioners: keynotes, roundtables, panels and case-study driven sessions provide tactics teams can take back to the lab.
- Benchmark tools and solutions efficiently: a substantial exhibitor presence makes it easy to compare technologies and meet vendors supporting protein science pipelines.
- Build collaborations fast: concentrated networking with a dedicated community helps attendees spark partnerships, solve shared challenges, and accelerate programs.
