The Protein Science & Production Week is a long-running meeting that bridges biotherapeutic discovery and development, bringing the protein science community together for several days of focused learning and collaboration.

The program spans symposia and conference tracks covering protein expression and production platforms, higher-throughput innovation and automation, analytical characterization and preformulation strategies for novel modalities, antibody discovery and development, and emerging areas such as therapeutic peptides and miniproteins. The event combines expert-led sessions with posters, keynotes, roundtables, exhibits and structured networking.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Protein science and biologics R&D leaders in biotech and pharma

Scientists and teams working in protein expression, purification, characterization and developability

Antibody engineering, biologics discovery, and preformulation/formulation professionals

Technology providers supporting protein science workflows

Scale

Participants/attendees: 1,000

Presentations: 200

Posters: 100

Exhibitors/vendors: 75

Premier sponsors: Cytiva and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other listed sponsors include: evitria, GeneFrontier, GenScript, Nona Biosciences, Unchained Labs, WuXi Biologics, Formulatrix

What to expect