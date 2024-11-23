Peptech's Psoriasis Drug

- Australian biotechnology company Peptide Technology (Peptech) has reported positive results with its oral glycopeptide drug GMDP, a candidate treatment for psoriasis. Preliminary open-label studies conducted in the UK have shown that patients with severe psoriasis who receive the drug exhibit marked reductions in the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI). Peptech says it will now begin further safety and efficacy studies of the drug with US partner Allergan, according to a Reuters report.
