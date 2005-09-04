Per-Se Tech to acquire NDCHealth Corp

Per-Se Technologies and NDCHealth Corp say that definitive agreements have been signed for the sale of the latter, a leading provider of health care technology and information solutions, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Per-Se will acquire Atlanta-based NDCHealth, including the physician, hospital and retail pharmacy businesses, for a total consideration of about $665.0 million, which includes refinancing NDCHealth's outstanding debt at closing, currently totaling some $270.0 million.

As part of the deal, Wolters Kluwer, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will purchase the pharmaceutical information management business from NDCHealth for $382.0 million in cash. The combined transaction, after income taxes, debt refinancing and transaction costs, will result in compensation to NDCHealth's shareholders of $19.50 per share, with at least $13.00 paid in cash and up to $6.50 in Per-Se stock.