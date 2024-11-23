PER To Seek Links With EMEA

The Permanent Committee of the Scheme for the Mutual Recognition of Evaluation Reports on Pharmaceutical Products has agreed on informal cooperation with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency. This initiative would be reviewed after a year and then strengthened, if considered appropriate, the Committee agreed at its meeting in Bern, Switzerland, earlier this month.
Invited to attend the meeting as observers were EMEA executive director Fernand Sauer and Milan Smid, director of the Czech Institute for Drug Control, Mr Smid provided the meeting with information on the Czech registration system and reaffirmed the national authority's wish to join the PER Scheme. It was agreed that the Committee would examine this information and, in order to gain time, decide whether to accept the Czech application by written procedure.
The meeting considered ways of improving the Scheme's operation, and circulated a revised and simplified questionnaire to be completed by participating authorities having received assessment reports. It was also agreed to draw up a standard form for the request of PER assessment reports, with a view to providing the issuing authority with guidance as to the motivation and the type of information required by the requesting authority.
