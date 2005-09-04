Peregrin enters deal with Medarex

California, USA-based biotechnology group Peregrin Pharmaceuticals has entered into a joint licensing agreement with Medarex to develop vascular targeting agents.
The collaboration provides Medarex with certain intellectual property rights under Peregrine's Vascular Targeting Agents technology platform. This enables the former group to move forward with the commercialization of its anti-prostate specific membrane antigen monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic agents, which are under evaluation for the treatment of solid tumors.
Under the terms of the deal, Peregrin will receive an upfront fee in addition to further payments on completion of clinical development milestones and future US Food and Drug Administration approval. Financial details of the partnership were not revealed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze