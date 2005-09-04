Peregrin enters deal with Medarex

California, USA-based biotechnology group Peregrin Pharmaceuticals has entered into a joint licensing agreement with Medarex to develop vascular targeting agents.

The collaboration provides Medarex with certain intellectual property rights under Peregrine's Vascular Targeting Agents technology platform. This enables the former group to move forward with the commercialization of its anti-prostate specific membrane antigen monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic agents, which are under evaluation for the treatment of solid tumors.

Under the terms of the deal, Peregrin will receive an upfront fee in addition to further payments on completion of clinical development milestones and future US Food and Drug Administration approval. Financial details of the partnership were not revealed.