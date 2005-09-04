Peregrine and NABTT initiate Cotara trial

Peregrine Pharmaceutical, based in Tustin, California,USA, has announced the start of clinical trials of its brain tumor drug Cotara (a tumor-necrosis therapy antibody attached to iodine-131).
The study, run in collaboration with the New Approaches to Brain Tumor Therapy consortium (NABTT), is designed to assess dosing, safety and efficacy of single intratumoral infusion treatment with the drug for patients with glioblastoma multiforme at first or second relapse.
The program will enroll up to 28 subjects from four NABTT institutions across the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze