Peregrine and NABTT initiate Cotara trial

Peregrine Pharmaceutical, based in Tustin, California,USA, has announced the start of clinical trials of its brain tumor drug Cotara (a tumor-necrosis therapy antibody attached to iodine-131).

The study, run in collaboration with the New Approaches to Brain Tumor Therapy consortium (NABTT), is designed to assess dosing, safety and efficacy of single intratumoral infusion treatment with the drug for patients with glioblastoma multiforme at first or second relapse.

The program will enroll up to 28 subjects from four NABTT institutions across the USA.