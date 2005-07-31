Peregrine and US Army in antiviral testing deal

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals says it has signed a Cooperative R&D Agreement for Material Transfer with the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential therapeutic application of the firm's anticancer drug Tarvacin (anti PS/3G4) for the treatment of hemorrhagic diseases resulting from Ebola and Marburg viral infections.

Under the terms of the deal, the Tustin, California-headquartered firm will supply its anti-phospholipid therapy Tarvacin for in vitro and in vivo animal studies developed by the USAMRIID. Further terms were not revealed.