Peregrine gains access to Merck KGaA's protein expression technology

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of products under development, says that it has entered into an agreement with Merck KGaA of Darmstadt, Germany, that will give it access to the latter's technology and expertise in protein expression.
The goal of the collaboration is to use protein expression technologies developed by Merck's affiliate EMD Lexigen Research Center to advance the development of Peregrine's VEA technology platform.
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