Peregrine gets Indian OK for Cotara study

California, USA-based Peregrine Pharmaceuticals says that it has received approval from Indian drug regulators to initiate trials of Cotara (a chimeric tumor necrosis factor), which is under development for the treatment of the brain cancer, glioblastoma multiforme. The company explained that the program would assess the agent in terms of its safety and efficacy, and added that previous and ongoing studies have produced promising results for this indication.
The Indian study, which will be conducted according to International Conference on Harmonization and Good Clinical Practice (ICH GCP) guidelines, will seek to enroll 40 patients with glioblastoma who have experienced their first relapse. Those participating will receive a single infusion of the drug via convection-enhanced delivery directly into the tumor.
Peregrine said that, assuming the study is successful, it will combine data from all clinical assessments of the agent to create a basis for future development and commercialization.
