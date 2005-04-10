Peregrine in R&D deal with NIAID

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals of the USA has entered a research collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease for the screening of the former's anti-phospholipid therapy agents, including Tarvacin (AntiPS/3G4), for efficacy against a broad spectrum of enveloped viruses of global health and bioterrorism concern. The groups plan to test the agents against the herpes, respiratory and pox viruses. Pathogens under the biodefense remit include, Dengue and Yellow fever and West Nile virus.
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