Peregrine sees strong results for anticancer radio-antibody

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals of the USA has reported strong results from a study of its anticancer drug candidate 131I-TNT, a radiolabeled tumor necrosis therapy antibody.
107 patients in eight centers across China took part and approximately 90.0% of these achieved a stable disease state with the drug. 3.7% experiencecd a complete response and 30.8% saw a partial response involving at least 50.0% shrinkage of tumor mass. The results are to be published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology this month.
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