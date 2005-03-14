Peregrine stock rises on study results

Shares in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals jumped 9.4% to close at $1.50 on March 7, as confidence was boosted by data from studies, performed by researchers at the University of Texas, USA, and published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, which showed significant anti-tumor activity in various tumor models using the murine monoclonal antibody 3G4, an equivalent of the company's Tarvacin (AntiPS/3G4).

Treatment with 3G4 as a monotherapy inhibited the growth of various tumors in mice. It was found that the agent reduced growth: up to 75% in established human breast tumor models; up to 90% in a mouse fibrosarcoma model; and 50% in a human Hodgkin's tumor model, the scientists noted.