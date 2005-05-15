Peregrine submits Tarvacin IND to FDA

Shares in US drugmaker Peregrine Pharmaceuticals closed up 2.5% at $1.22 on May 5, following the announcement that the firm has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking to initiate a Phase I clinical trial of Tarvacin (AntiPS/3G4) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C.
The study is designed to assess the safety of the agent, which is also in development as a cancer therapy (Marketletters passim), as well as pharmacokinetics and viral load in patients chronically infected with HCV who have failed standard treatment.
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