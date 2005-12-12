Peregrine unit begins first commercial-stage project

Avid Bioservices, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, became a commercial-stage manufacturing organization as US Food and Drug Administration approval was announced for commercial distribution of a recombinant human enzyme that the firm is manufacturing for Halozyme Therapeutics. Avid produces the active pharmaceutical ingredients for the drug Hylenex (recombinant human hyaluronidase). The API produced by Avid will be further processed by Baxter Healthcare for final commercial distribution.

"This is a major milestone for Avid Bioservices, as we demonstrate our ability to move beyond clinical stage manufacturing into commercial production," said Steven King, chief executive officer of the unit. "This contract with Halozyme is an excellent example of the resources and potential Avid has to support companies during the inspection and approval processes. Having now added the capability for commercial-stage production greatly enhances the opportunities available to both our partners and to Peregrine," he added.