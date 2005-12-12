Wednesday 19 November 2025

Peregrine unit begins first commercial-stage project

12 December 2005

Avid Bioservices, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, became a commercial-stage manufacturing organization as US Food and Drug Administration approval was announced for commercial distribution of a recombinant human enzyme that the firm is manufacturing for Halozyme Therapeutics. Avid produces the active pharmaceutical ingredients for the drug Hylenex (recombinant human hyaluronidase). The API produced by Avid will be further processed by Baxter Healthcare for final commercial distribution.

"This is a major milestone for Avid Bioservices, as we demonstrate our ability to move beyond clinical stage manufacturing into commercial production," said Steven King, chief executive officer of the unit. "This contract with Halozyme is an excellent example of the resources and potential Avid has to support companies during the inspection and approval processes. Having now added the capability for commercial-stage production greatly enhances the opportunities available to both our partners and to Peregrine," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze