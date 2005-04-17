Perlegen gets US biodefense grant to study Yersinia

California, USA-based Perlegen Sciences has received a biodefense partnership grant award from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to analyze the genomes of approximately 150 Yersinia pestis and Yersinia pseudotuberculosis strains.

Perlegen plans to use high-density oligonucleotide arrays to discover a comprehensive genome-wide set of single nucleotide polymorphisms in Yersinia species to aid in distinguishing strains and understanding their biology. The firms stated that it will make the informative SNPs it discovers publicly avaiable.