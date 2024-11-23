Perrigo Acquires 88% Of Mexican Firm

US over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and personal care companyPerrigo has bought an 88% stake in Quimica y Farmacia SA for about $17 million. The remaining 12% of this Mexican pharmaceutical manufacturer will be owned by Jose Luis Saro Boardman and Ernesto Saro Boardman, members of the family that founded the firm. The two men will continue to serve in executive roles at Quimica y Farmacia, which had sales of $15 million in 1996, while Perrigo's turnover last year was $844.6 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze