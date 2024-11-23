Perrigo Acquires 88% Of Mexican Firm

US over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and personal care companyPerrigo has bought an 88% stake in Quimica y Farmacia SA for about $17 million. The remaining 12% of this Mexican pharmaceutical manufacturer will be owned by Jose Luis Saro Boardman and Ernesto Saro Boardman, members of the family that founded the firm. The two men will continue to serve in executive roles at Quimica y Farmacia, which had sales of $15 million in 1996, while Perrigo's turnover last year was $844.6 million.