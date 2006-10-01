Perrigo's generic famotidine cleared in USA

Michigan, USA-based Perrigo has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market over-the-counter famotidine tablets, USP, 20mg.

The FDA has determined that Perrigo's product is bioequivalent to Maximum Strength Pepcid AC tablets, 20mg, distributed by Johnson & Johnson - Merck Consumer Pharmaceuticals, and indicated for the prevention and relief of heartburn due to acid indigestion. Shipments will begin immediately. Annual retail sales for Maximum Strength Pepcid AC tablets are estimated to be approximately $60.0 million, says Perrigo.