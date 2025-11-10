PerSeptive Biosystems Secures New Funding

USA-based PerSeptive Biosystems Inc has secured 8.5 million Deutschemarks (around $6 million) in bank loans from Dresdner Bank AG and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG for its German subsidiary. PSB says the new funds will contribute to the construction of its German affiliate's new manufacturing facility in Hamburg, for chemicals used in DNA and peptide synthesis. As has been previously announced, the company also secured $5 million from Hambrecht and Quist to help cover the costs associated with tenant improvements at its Framingham, USA, headquarters.