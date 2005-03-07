Personalized medicine's impact on pharma/ life sciences: PricewaterhouseCoopers

Pharmacogenomics will alter the balance of power in how drugs are developed, tested, marketed and prescribed over the next decade, and the blockbuster business model of big drug firms will eventually give way to a more targeted approach. As power shifts, life sciences firms will likely gain in negotiations with drugmakers and will assume a greater role in drug development, accelerating the pipeline of potentially more clinically-effective drugs based on individual genetic makeup.

These are the findings of a report published today by PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Biotechnology Industry Organization's CEO & Investor Conference in New York. The study, Personalized Medicine: The Emerging Pharmacogenomics Revolution, says blockbuster drugs can cost upwards of $800.0 million to develop, according to some industry experts, and take eight to 12 years to advance from the laboratory to the pharmacy, yet are typically effective in only 40%-60% of the patient population.