Peruvian JV For Gist-Brocades

Dutch company Gist-Brocades and Sintesis Quimica SA of Peru have set upa joint venture for the production of bulk semi-synthetic penicillins.

Sintesis Quimica has a production facility in the Puente Piedra district, northwest of Peru's capital Lima, which employs 150 people. Gist-Brocades will provide technology and marketing for the JV, net turnover of which is expected to exceed $15 million a year.