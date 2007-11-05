Peter Allen replaces Harry Bradford as chairman of ProStrakan

Galashiels, Scotland-based drugmaker ProStrakan's founder and chairman, Harry Stratford, has informed the board of his intention to retire as chairman at the end of the year. Peter Allen, a non-executive director since 2005, has accepted the board's invitation to become chairman from that point. Mr Stratford co-founded ProStrakan in 1995 and served as its chief executive until replaced by Wilson Totten in 2004.
