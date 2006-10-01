Pfizer acquires exclusive worldwide license to Quark's RTP-801

Global drug giant Pfizer has acquired an exclusive worldwide license to privately-held US drugmaker Quark Biotech's novel human gene RTP-801 and to molecules that modify its expression or function. RTP-801 is involved in the development of pathologic blood vessels which accelerate the progression of age-related macular degeneration. Financial terms of the agreement, which are still awaiting US Federal Trade Commission clearance, were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze