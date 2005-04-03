Pfizer and Coley sign deal for cancer drugs

US drug giant Pfizer and Coley Pharmaceutical, a Massachusetts, USA-based firm focused on the discovery and development of TLR Therapeutics, a new class of drugs which direct the human immune system to treat cancers, infectious diseases, asthma and allergy, have signed an exclusive global licensing deal to develop, manufacture and commercialize the latter firm's ProMune (CPG 7909). The agent is a toll-like receptor 9 agonist administered via subcutaneous injection for the possible treatment, control and prevention of cancer.

The terms of the agreement state that Pfizer will pay an initial fee of $50.0 million to Coley, with potential milestone payments of up to $455.0 million as well as development and sales-based royalties. Furthermore, Pfizer may invest up to $10.0 million in Coley's common stock upon the group's Initial Public Offering.