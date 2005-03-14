Pfizer and Sanofi-Aventis file Exubera

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis have filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking marketing approval for Exubera, an inhaled human insulin powder, for the treatment of adult patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The product is also under review by the European Medicines Agency (Marketletter March 15, 2004).

If approved, Exubera will allow the firms to tap into a rapidly-expanding market, thus providing a significant commercial opportunity. Current estimates put the number of people with diabetes worldwide at nearly 180 million, a number which is expected to jump to 300 million in the next 20 years, according to the groups. Diabetes and its associated complications account for more than $100.0 billion in health care costs each year in the USA alone, they note. Industry oberservers expect the agent to generate peak annual sales of $1.5-$2.0 billion.