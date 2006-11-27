Pfizer and Teva resolve two law suits

World drug giant Pfizer has settled litigation with Israeli generic drug manufacturer Teva, resolving two separate patent infringement law suits concerning Pfizer's cancer medication Idamycin ( idarubicin) and the antibiotic Zithromax (azithromycin).

As part of the settlement, Teva will pay up to $70.0 million to the branded drugmaker, which includes an option in 2007 for it to sell its own version of the cancer drug epirubicin (an anthracycline marketed by Pfizer as Ellence), prior to its August 2007 patent expiry. Teva has also agreed not to contest the validity of the patents.

The agreement will end Pfizer's litigation against Teva and the latter's Sicor unit, over its sales of generic Idamycin, as well as Teva's sales of Zithromax. Under the terms of the deal, Sicor will be able to continue to market its version of the anticancer drug, which it launched prior to patent expiry in September 2002, and Teva can continue to sell generic Zithromax.