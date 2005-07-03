Pfizer begins production of torcetrapib in Ireland

Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer of the USA has started production of its new cholesterol agent torcetrapib at a $90.0 million expansion of its production facility at Loughbeg in Ireland. The plan is to develop a new cholesterol-lowering combination drug comprising the firm's blockbuster agent Lipitor (atorvastatin) with torcetrapib, a compound which is believed to raise high-density lipoprotein, or good cholesterol, an action which is considered important in the role of preventing heart disease. Pfizer notes that it has undertaken the largest and most comprehensive clinical trial program of torcetrapib/ atorvastatin, involving 25,000 patients at hundreds of medical centers worldwide and costing about $800.0 million