Pfizer bulk drug plan rejected by India

The Indian government has turned down a plan put forward by Pfizer tomanufacture bulk drugs in the country through a licensing third-party or its existing joint venture, Pfizer India Ltd. A Ministry of Chemicals department, which said the proposal cannot be supported under existing Indian drug policy, has reportedly spent eight months reviewing the issue.
