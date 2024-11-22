Pfizer Completes Namic Acquisition

- Pfizer has completed its acquisition of Namic Corp. Pfizer had announced the acquisition in October of last year. For each of the 8.6 million outstanding shares of Namic common stock, stockholders received in exchange 0.24599 of a share of Pfizer common stock. The transaction was valued at approximately $175 million. Namic is a US leader in accessories for cardiac catheterization laboratories.
