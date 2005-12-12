Pfizer: current difficulties and future challenges, as seen by Visiongain

Global pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer has issued a warning on how deep the pharmaceutical industry's problems have gone, and it has cut its profit expectations for this year, as well as withdrawing its previously optimistic forecasts for the next two years (Marketletters passim). With sales of over $52.0 billion and 17% growth in 2003-4, the company leads the pharmaceutical market and has influenced they way the sector is shaped, according to a new report from Visiongain, which says: "what Pfizer does, you need to take notice of."

Pfizer currently has 145 products in its pipeline at least in Phase I clinical trials and has committed $8.0 billion to R&D in 2005. However, says Visiongain, it appears the the company has reached a pivotal moment in its recent history. Branded pharmaceuticals produce 87.8% of the firm's revenues and 95.4% of its gross profit but, in the next five years, Pfizer's leading pharmaceutical products are set to lose $8.0 billion of revenue due to the loss of patent protection. Slowing sales trends in some of its biggest branded medicines, including Lipitor (atorvastatin) - which produces 25% of Pfizer's income, is having an effect now, Visiongain notes.

The drugs giant had previously forecast 10% earnings growth for the next two years, but has now withdrawn this projection. Uncertainty looms in the company, says Visiongain, which sees this as symptomatic not simply for Pfizer but "big pharma" in general. It cites its US analysts as reporting an increase in drug pricing pressure in the US market, while patent expirations and safety issues refuse to go away for all the largest drugmakers.