Pfizer drops star drug candidate after DSMB points out excessive mortality in Ph III trial

11 December 2006

Pfizer has terminated the development of its star drug candidate after the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board of a Phase III trial warned that it caused too many cardiovascular side effects and deaths. The USA-based world drug giant has immediately stopped dosing patients with the agent, which is a fixed-dose combination of its megablockbuster Lipitor (atorvastin) and torcetrapib, a compound believed to raise high-density lipoprotein.

Investors liked what they heard at Pfizer's R&D presentation (see page 18). However, torcetrapib was still at that time the key asset in the drug major's pipeline, scheduled to be the successor to the cholesterol drug Lipitor. The agent, which loses patent protection in 2010, is Pfizer's top earner and the world's all-time best-selling drug with revenues in the region of $12.0 billion per year.

"Short of Lipitor losing patent protection, the failure of torcetrapib is the biggest possible setback for Pfizer that could have happened," according to Morningstar analyst Heather Brilliant. Pfizer announced the surprise termination in a press statement released over the weekend and, on Monday December 4, shares in the New York-headquartered drug major fell 14% in European and pre-opening electronic trading in the USA.

