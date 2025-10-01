Pfizer Expands Latin American OTC Ops

US drugmaker Pfizer has invested $14 million to expand its production capacity in Mexico and branch out into other Latin American countries, according to Pfizer subsidiary Compania Distribuidors del Centro chief executive Carlos Berea. He added that it plans to grow in the over-the-counter medicines sector by "incorporating more products to Mexico and in 1997 exporting traditional products with local brands to other Latin American countries." Pfizer will first bring foreign OTC drugs to Mexico and later begin producing locally.
