Pfizer expands patient access to maraviroc

World drug giant Pfizer plans to establish a multi-national Expanded Access Program to make its investigational CCR5 antagonist maraviroc available to HIV/AIDS patients with CCR5-tropic HIV-1 who have limited or no approved treatment options due to resistance or intolerance.
Pending regulatory review and approvals of the EAP study protocol, the program will begin enrolling patients in the next few months, with a target to include subjects from over 30 countries.
Maraviroc, which is currently in ongoing Phase III clinical trials, is in a new class of investigational drugs known as CCR5 antagonists, designed to work differently from currently-available antiretrovirals. Rather than fighting HIV inside white blood cells, CCR5 antagonists prevent the virus from entering cells by blocking its predominant entry route, the CCR5 co-receptor, Pfizer noted.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
