Pfizer Expects A Strong Performance In 1995

Achieving sales for the 1995 full year of over $10 billion now seems quite within Pfizer's grasp, according to Henry McKinnell, executive vice president of the US pharmaceutical company.
Speaking to analysts in New York, USA, he said: "we anticipate continued strong performance during 1995, with strong, double-digit growth in both net income and earnings per share, even with an estimated effective tax rate of 33%."
Dr McKinnell said that the tax rate could be as low as 31.5% if current debates in Washington about the future of the R&D tax credit and tax allocation rules are favorably concluded.
