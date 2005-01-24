Pfizer eyeing Angiosyn takeover?

Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer looks set to become even bigger, through the acquisition of California, USA-based biotechnology start-up firm Angiosyn, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which quotes "people familiar with the situation," and states that the deal could be announced by January 21 (too late for this issue of the Marketletter).

Angiosyn is developing novel proprietary biologics for controlling angiogenesis. The company's initial therapeutic indication is for ophthalmic diseases, such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy which, due to angiogenesis, can lead to decreased vision and blindness. Its lead drug candidate, however, has thus far only been tested in mice.