Pfizer, Florida sign drug supply deal

Pfizer and the US state of Florida have now signed a highly unusualtwo-year agreement, under which the company will establish health education and disease monitoring programs for the state Medicaid program, and supply around 50,000 low-income residents who are Medicaid recipients with free prescription drugs (Marketletter May 28).

In return, 23 of Pfizer's medicines will be included on the state Medicaid formulary, without the company having to offer the major discounts which other manufacturers are required to provide in order to obtain formulary listings, under new state legislation taking effect on July 1. State officials expect this new requirement to produce rebates totaling $124 million from agreements with manufacturers signed in fiscal 2002, with total drug expenditures by the state expected to reach nearly $1.9 billion this year.

It is estimated that the Pfizer-backed education and monitoring programs will save the state $33 million over the two-year period. The disease management programs will be set up at 10 hospitals, and Pfizer will pay around $10 million for at least 60 full-time nursing staff for Medicaid recipients being treated for high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes and congestive heart failure. Such patients represent only about 10% of Medicaid enrollees, but 70% of the plan's costs.