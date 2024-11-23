Pfizer In Hungary Forecasts Increased Turnover In '97

- Hungary's Pfizer Kft expects turnover to be 2.6 billion ($15.7million) forint in 1996, with net profits at 3%-5% of turnover (around 78-130 million forint), according to MTI Econews. Pfizer forecasts a 20%-30% increase in its turnover in Hungary in 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze