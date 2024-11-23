Pfizer Invests $179.6 Million In UK Facility

Drug major Pfizer is to invest L109 million ($179.6 million) onexpanding its research facilities at Sandwich, UK, creating 1,000 new jobs. Work on the 500,000-square foot complex is expected to get under way in February, 1998. Past R&D work at the facility has led to the discovery and development of Diflucan (fluconazole), Cardura (doxazosin) and Norvasc (amlodipine). Pfizer has already invested L480 million in Sandwich during this decade.
