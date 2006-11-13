Pfizer joins Arkansas in anti-obesity campaign

The US state of Arkansas is being partnered by global drug giant Pfizer in the formation of a new school-based community program to reduce the number of children who are overweight or at risk of becoming so.

According to Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee: "Balance It Out: Arkansas, will give children, their families and the surrounding community practical tools and coaching to make healthy choices for themselves and their futures." The program will be initially brought to three school districts and will involve the deployment of trained community teams and school nurses to coach and assist children in improving their nutrition and fitness.

Peter Brandt, Pfizer's US Pharmaceuticals president, said in a statement that the firm is commiting approximately $2.8 million over three years to this project, which will be implemented by Pfizer Health Solutions.