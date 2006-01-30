Pfizer licenses Astex' P450 IP

UK biotechnology firm Astex Therapeutics has non-exclusively licensed its cytochrome P450 intellectual property to drug giant Pfizer.
The action of this group of enzymes is the cause of adverse drug reactions to many marketed drugs and drug-combination therapies; many failures of novel drugs during their development have been attributed to their interactions with them.
Astex hopes that the application of its research will benefit many more companies' drug discovery and development programs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze