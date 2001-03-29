Pfizer links up with software giants

Pfizer has announced plans to set up an independent company to developsoftware and services for physicians with IBM and Microsoft, which the firm says will reduce the amount of time doctors spend on paperwork. Pfizer says that 70% of physicians believe that improving operating efficiencies is a primary concern and the service should appeal especially to those practicing in smaller groups, which represent 70% of office-based doctors.
Microsoft will commit its .NET Enterprise Service Platform, together with Windows 2000 and wireless devices, to help streamline workflow, while IBM will sell the hardware involved, host data and applications as well as offer help-desk services through its call centers.
The benefits of the deal for Pfizer lie in the fact that it will be improving its already well-established contacts with physicians, though the new venture will not be used to promote its products. The firms hope to make their first products available to the general market later this year and will pursue acquistions, partnerships and other investments for the service. Financial details of the as-yet unnamed company were not disclosed, but Pfizer said that the venture should have 500 employees after five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze