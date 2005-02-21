Pfizer/Microsoft act on illegal Viagra

Two world leaders in their respective fields, Pfizer in pharmaceuticals and Microsoft in computer technology and software, have joined forces to take legal action against Internet spammers with regard to the drugmaker's blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil).
The companies are filing parallel law suits against two international pharmacy spam rings operating web sites that sell illegal generic versions of Viagra. The actions are the result of a seven-month investigation during which the two firms collaborated to track down the illegal drug distributors operating these sites as well as the spammers advertising them. Viagra is estimated to account for one in four spam messages, says Pfizer.
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